Mutfwang promises good governance, infrastructure devt. in Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, has promised to deliver good governance and ensure even infrastructure development across the state.

Mutfwang gave his word on Thursday in Jos, shortly after inspecting some completed and ongoing projects across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that some of the projects included the newly constructed and equipped medical laboratory and the medical and staff records centre at the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos.

Other projects inspected by the governor were the ongoing construction of a seven-kilometer erosion control drainage, perimeter fencing, and some offices at the Jos Wildlife Park, among others.

NAN also reports that the ongoing erosion control and fencing of the park are World Bank-supported Agro-Climatic Resilience Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) projects.

The governor said that the projects were part of his administration’s commitment to providing top-notch infrastructure in the state.

He explained that the projects were also part of the strategic investments of his government towards improving the quality of life of the citizens.

“Today, we have started unveiling the fruits of what we have been doing in the last 22 months; these projects show that we have not been wasting the resources and time of Plateau people.

“We have made strategic investments in the health, education, tourism and water sectors, but these things take time to manifest.

“The facilities that we inspected today are a testimony that we are out to restore the glory of Plateau,” he said.

Mutfwang, who expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done, promised to complete all abandoned projects and initiate new ones.

“At the wildlife park, there is the ongoing 17.1 kilometres perimeter fencing and other projects; these projects are 85 per cent completed.

“The wildlife park is a legacy project that was started by the Late Joseph Gomwalk, and we have a duty to preserve and protect it for the future generation.

“What you saw at the specialist hospital is a project that started during the Jonah Jang administration, but it was abandoned for long.

“I am glad that today we have a first class medical laboratory that we can boast of anywhere in the world.

“So, we are determined to complete all abandoned projects and initiate new ones in the interest of our people,” Mutfwang promised.

The governor, therefore, called on the residents of the state to support his administration in its efforts aimed at placing the state on the path of steady growth and development.(NAN)