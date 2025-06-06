Mutfwang, others laud Lar for pioneering nomadic education in Nigeria 

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has joined other notable Nigerians have lauded Prof. Mary Lar, for pioneering the establishment of nomadic education in Nigeria.

By Patience Aliyu

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has joined other notable Nigerians have lauded Prof. Mary Lar, for pioneering the establishment of nomadic education in Nigeria.

Mutfwang said this during an event organised to commemorate Lar’s 90th birthday anniversary in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Lar is a retired Professor of education and the wife of the first civilian Governor of Plateau, late Solomon Lar.

Mufwang, commended Lar for promoting education in northern Nigeria, described her as a consummate academician, who has impacted the lives of the less privileged ones in the society.

He further described her as a symbol of wisdom and a beacon of hope, whose immeasurable contributions to humanity cannot be quantified.

“Your legacy of love, compassion, and inclusivity transcends the boundaries of faith, ethnicity, and generations.

“She pioneered nomadic education in Nigeria by conceptualising the National Commission for Nomadic Education, which was established in 1989 to cater to the educational needs of Nigeria’s nomadic population.

“She served as the Director of the Centre for Nomadic Education at the University of Jos,which further boosted her commitment to nomadic education.

“Her passion in nomadic education led to her involvement in a UNESCO/UNDP research team, where she worked on projects aimed at improving education for nomadic communities,”the governor said.

Similarly, Mrs Josephine Piyo, the Deputy Governor of Plateau, commended Lar for promoting not just nomadic education, but the development of the girl-child.

She said that Lar’s initiatives had boosted the literacy levels of the rural dwellers across the nation.

“She is a result-oriented educationist, philanthropist and a God-fearing woman who has achieved a lot not only for herself but for the society.

“Her outstanding contribution to national development, nomadic education, intellectual works and her service to the people as the former first lady of Plateau is unequalled,”she said.

In her remarks, Ms Beni Lar, daughter of the celebrant, said that many pastoralists, particularly the nomads, benefited from the nomadic education pioneered by her mother.

Lar, a former members of the House of Representatives, said that her mother’s passion for rural education and improving the welfare of the girl-child was unparalleled.

“As we speak, the nomads in Plateau also benefited tremendously from the nomadic education; they are rank among the highest in terms of number of those from the rural areas with western education.

“My mother passionately taught the nomads several subjects under the nomadic education programme.

“Her students have become great people in the society and doing well in different professions.

“Recently, two of her former students and beneficiaries of the nomadic education visited her. They are both medical doctors,”she said.

She, however, called on government at all levels to give more attention to nomadic education, insisting that such move would address some of the classes among herders and farmers in the country.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)