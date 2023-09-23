Mutfwang mulls museum of Nigeria’s church history in Jos

By Martha Agas

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has said that he wants to establish a museum of Nigeria’s church history in Plateau.

Mutfwang disclosed this on Saturday, in his remarks at the valedictory service in honour of Most Rev. Benjamin Kwashi, the Bishop of the Anglican Jos Diocese, at St. Luke’s Cathedral in Jos.

The governor said it was one of the personal projects he intended to pursue and bring to Plateau.

He described Plateau as a citadel of Christian history, especially in Northern Nigeria , where many missionaries came to preach the gospel.

The governor stressed the importance of the church having a platform for the learning of its history, especially to future generations .

He described Bishop Kwashi as a compendium of church history which should be approached as a reference in seeking important church history materials, especially of Northern Nigeria.

Mufwang said the bishop was an exemplary leader dedicated to training the paraphernalia of bishops and being focused in propagating the gospel.

He congratulated him for reaching his echelon in church service and successfully retiring.

According to the governor, Nigeria need leaders of the gospel like the outgoing bishop, to guide people in the discharge of their duties and other matters of governance.

He said that past Nigerian leaders recognised the critical role of the church in nation building, and acknowledged their contributions.

“If the church has not played her role in education and in healthcare, we will not be where we are today” he said.

The governor thanked the people of Plateau for giving him the privilege to be their leader, while appealing for unity in the state.

He urged clerics and Plateau people to pray for him and his administration to be able to provide exemplary leadership in the state.

Speaking, Kwashi thanked the Anglican church for providing him the previlege to serve for 31 years .

The cleric, who was also marking his 68th birthday anniversary, urged Christians to prioritise seeking the kingdom of God, to make impact and leave enduring legacy in their service to God.

According to the cleric, during his tenure, he initiated sustainable policies, with the Jos Diocese providing health insurance schemes for its Pastors and awarding scholarship to their children up to secondary level.

He said that widows were also well catered for in addition to being empowered and getting the benefits of their husbands amongst other packages .

The cleric prayed that his successor would initiate more schemes and surpass his achievements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that clerics, school mates and family members, among others, showered him with accolades.(NAN)

