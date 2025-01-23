Mutfwang mourns Useni, ex FCT minister

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has described the death of Lt.-Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd), the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as a great loss to the state and Nigeria in general.

By Patience Aliyu

This was contained in a statement by Dr Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA) to the governor, issued on Thursday in Jos.

Useni died on Thursday after a potracted illness at the age of 82.

Mutfwang who also described the death of Useni as a huge loss to the armed forces and the people of Plateau, eulogised the deceased as a thorough breed senior military officer and elder statesman.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the peace-loving people of Plateau, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the President, the Armed Forces and Taroh nation, over the loss of this distinguished elder statesman.

“I pray that God grants his family, Plateau residents and the nation in general the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

“May God comfort and give solace to all those affected by this unfortunate incident in the days ahead” Bere quoted Mutfwang as praying.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Useni, who served as minister of the FTC during the military rule of Gen. Sani Abacha, was also military Governor of the defunct Bendel State.

After retirement, Useni ventured into politics where he served as Deputy Chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and represented Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

He was also the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau during the 2019 general elections.(NAN