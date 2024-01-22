Mutfwang lauds Plateau residents over prayers, support

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has commended the residents of the state for their prayers and support throughout the period of the legal battle for his seat.

The governor stated this at an Inter-Denominational Thanksgiving Service organised by Christians in the state to celebrate his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

The service held on Sunday in Jos had past governors of the state and otop political and spiritual leaders, from within and outside the state, in attendance.

Mutfwang, who expressed gratitude to God and the people of the state for standing by him, promised not to fail them.

“I want to thank God for the privilege He has given me to serve the people of Plateau; we want to also thank you for agreeing with God to bring us to this place of honour. It’s an honour we will not take for granted.

“If you did not agree with God, you wouldn’t have voted us, but you voted for us joyfully and willfully without any inducement, and here we are today because you cooperated with God.

“I want to thank all of you, the people of Plateau, our friends and brothers across Nigeria who stood with us over the last seven months

”There were moments, in all honesty, that I almost gave up, but God reassured us that faithful is He who has begun a good work, He will always perfect that which He has started,” he said

Mutfwang, who promised to be governor for all, said he would run an all-inclusive government, devoid of religious, tribal and political sentiments.

The governor also promised to tackle the current security challenges confronting the state, adding that efforts had been intensified to secure all rural communities.

Earlier, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Buba, urged the governor to be mindful of the huge expectations from the people, owing to the massive support he got before, during and after his election.

Buba pledged the support of the traditional rulers toward the success of the current administration in the state.

Speaking, Sen. Jonah Jang, a fomeer governor of the state, called on all stakeholders to support the governor to move the state forward.

He, however, advised the governor to hold on to God and fulfill his campaign promises to the people.

In a short sermon, Rev. Wale Oke, President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), urged the residents of Plateau to regularly pray for the governor to succeed.

Other notable dignitaries who attended the event included former Plateau military governor, Lawrence Onoja, former Adamawa governor, Bonie Haruna, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that highlights of the event include song ministrations from notable gospel singers and various groups. (NAN)

By Patience Aliyu

