Mutfwang lauds judiciary over tribunal judgment

By Polycarp Auta

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has described the Nigerian Judiciary as the ”last hope of the common man”.

Mutfwang said this on Friday while reacting to the verdict of the Governorship Election Tribunal that upheld his election as governor of the state.

The tribunal, sitting in Jos on Friday, dismissed the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC), against the election of Mutfwang who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC and Mr Nentawe Yilwatda, Mutfwang’s rival, had challenged the declaration of Mutfwang by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor commended the tribunal for doing justice to the petition that challenged his victory in the March 18 governorship polls.

”I want to thank God for the Judges that ensured that justice won; I thank them for exhibiting honesty and dedication to duty.

”I thank them for working in accordance with the dictates of their conscience and the law.

”I have always been confident of our judiciary; I have always believe that there are men who sit on the bench to give hope to the hopeless.

”Justice is not rocket science, when it is served, the people feel it,” he said.

The governor called on his opponents to bury the hatchet and support him in his bid to rebuild Plateau.

”I want to call on my brothers, the petitioners, that it’s time for us to unite and move the state forward.

”Litigation is a waste of energy and resources, so I want call on them to come let’s work together.

”I belief they have something to offer. Let’s not be influenced by external forces to put our state on the path of stagnation,” he said.

The governor also thanked the people for the support and called for more support for the greater good of all.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the tribunal had ruled that the PDP held valid congresses in the state, dismissing the opponents’ claim to the contrary.

The tribunal also held that the issue of nomination and sponsorship of a candidate was solely a pre-election matter.(N

