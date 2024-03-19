 Mutfwang inaugurates new fire fighting vehicle in Jos

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau on Tuesday inaugurated a Rapid Reponse Fire Fighting vehicle belonging to the state’s Command of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The governor, who thanked the Director General of FFS for donating the truck to the command, promised to support it toward addressing challenges militating against effective fire fighting in the state.

Mutfwang, added that with the gesture, FFS has keyed into his vision aimed at making the state’s fire service department one of the best in the country.

”This is indeed a great gesture that signals the direction of this administration to move this state forward.

”We thank DG for the gesture and for considering Plateau to be among the beneficiaries of this beautiful initiative.

”This gesture has spurred us to critically look into the area of fire fighting in the state.

”We are raising the standard and we will not go below it. Will upgrade the state fire service department in the area of funding, training and equipment,”he said.

Earlier, Mr Tanfa Bonkat, the Acting of Controller of FFS in the state, said that only fifteen states in the country were given the vehicle.

He explained that the fire fighting truck has modern facilities with 500-litre water tank and ten-litre tank capacity for chemicals.

Bonkat, who further explained that the truck could navigate through difficult terrain, said that it would be stationed in strategic locations with high risk of fire outbreak.

The Controller, however, called on the governor to support the command with logistics, particularly utility vehicles and water tanker, to enable prompt response to distress calls.(NAN)

By Polycarp Auta