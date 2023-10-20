Mutfwang inaugurates council on ease of doing business

By Martha Agas

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang has inaugurated a Council on Ease of Doing Business towards addressing all bottlenecks that are inimical to doing business in Plateau.

Inaugurating the 15-member council, Mutfwang tasked members to eliminate obstacles residents and investors encounter in their efforts to set up and grow their businesses in the state.

Represented by his Deputy, Mrs Josephine Piyo, he said:”the council is saddled with the responsibility of facilitating the ease of doing business by residents and investors,through addressing bottlenecks and bureaucratic rigours.

”The state government will introduce new measures and initiatives to attract investors and foreign direct investments into the state.

”The state government will implement reforms that would streamline regulatory processes in addition to operating an open door policy for the state economy to thrive,” he said.

He said that the action would encourage the growth of the entrepreneurial sector and innovations in Plateau.

According to him, a conducive business environment was critical to shore up economic growth and development.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that businesses thrive and flourish, leading to increase in job opportunities and a higher quality of life for our citizens.

“Plateau is blessed with abundant resources and untapped potential.We have a strong foundation to build upon by working together to unlock our true potentials.

“Small and medium businesses is the backbone of our country,” he said .

Responding on behalf of the other members, the Charman and Secretary to the State Government, Mr Samuel Jatau assured the governor that they would discharge their duties diligently.

He said that the council would ensure that Plateau benefits maximally from the implementation of federal government interventions on business environment reforms.(NAN)(

