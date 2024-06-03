Mutfwang inaugurates committee on revamping tertiary education in Plateau

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, has inaugurated a nine-man committee to review and revamp tertiary education in the state.

The ceremony which took place on Monday in Jos, is aimed at kickstarting the process of reviewing the state of tertiary education in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the committee is tasked with the responsibility of re-aligning programmes and activities of all higher institutions in the state, towards meeting up with global standards.

The committee is made up of administrators of tertiary institutions Chaired by Prof. William Qurix, former Vice Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU).

In his address to the team, Mutfwang commended them for agreeing to serve on the committee, and charged them to look into the future of education in the state.

The governor added that though the current ratings for Plateau tertiary institutions were poor, he was optimistic Plateau people were not unintelligent.

He therefore, called on the team to help reposition education in the state.

”We need to look at the future of education and also look at the education of the future regarding where we need to be in the years to come.

”So this periodic review has become very critical and necessary.

“Let me appreciate you distinguished ladies and gentlemen for agreeing to serve on this very important committee.

“We are confident that you will do your best. I believe your wealth of experience in diverse fields would give us the way forward to be able to reposition education in the state.

“Be at liberty to consult as widely as possible. I am sure there are people that you know in the course of your journey in academic excellence that can add value to the work of the committee.

“There’s no reason to be restricted if you feel it is necessary to reach out to them.

“We therefore have confidence that at the end of your assignment the tertiary education ratings for Plateau will be better.

“Though the current ratings are poor, I don’t think it is because Plateau people are unintelligent.

“We have produced many intelligent people from this state and so we need to get this back on track and see how we can reclaim our position,” he said.

In his remark, Quirix lauded the governor for his passion towards revamping every sector in the state.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the members to deliver on their mandate.

“I congratulate his excellency for the giant feat achieved in just one year of his administration.

“I think that if this continues we will be able to turn around things for our dear state.

“So the future of education and education of the future; I’m quick to grab those words from His Excellency, meaning that it is an indication of what kind of assignments that we have been asked to do.

“It is the complete evaluation, re-evaluation and reconnecting all sorts of things in order to be sure that we have the right education for the future.

“And I am very pleased that the calibre of persons that have been assembled here, are highly experienced people in their own rights and they will definitely be able to work together to deliver this assignment”, he said.

Earlier, the State’s Commissioner for higher Education, Mrs Kachallom Gang, noted that tertiary institutions in the state were currently not performing maximally.

Gang therefore, stressed the importance of revamping them for maximum performance.

Other members of the committee include; Hajiya Sadiya Yaro as Secretary, Prof. Theresa Gyang, member, Dr Solomon Gushibet, member, Prof. Stephen Mallo, member among others. (NAN)

By Patience Aliyu