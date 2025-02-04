Mutfwang inaugurates 5 new commissioners, governing councils for tertiary institutions

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, on Tuesday inaugurated five newly appointed commissioners as well as Chairmen and members of Governing Councils for three state-owned tertiary institutions.

By Polycarp Auta

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, on Tuesday inaugurated five newly appointed commissioners as well as Chairmen and members of Governing Councils for three state-owned tertiary institutions.

Mutfwang during the inauguration congratulated the appointees, and charged them to uphold the sanctity of their new offices.

He advised them to operate in tandem with the vision of his administration, as well as to contribute their quota to the progress of the state.

“This event is not just a routine government function; it is a testament to our steadfast commitment to good governance, efficiency, and the collective aspiration of our people for government that truly serves their interests.

“Over the past 20 months, the people of Plateau have placed their trust in us, giving us a clear mandate to rebuild, restore, and reposition our beloved state.

“This administration was birthed by the collective will of our people, and we remain resolute in our mission to rekindle trust, inspire confidence and reclaim the lost glory of our state.

“I charge you to channel your wealth of experience and expertise toward the success of this administration; your role in implementing government policies effectively will be crucial in delivering the dividends of democracy to our people.

“You are expected to drive the vision of this administration with passion, efficiency, and an unwavering commitment to service delivery,” he said.

The governor also called on the chairmen and members of the governing councils to support government’s vision toward the growth of education in the state.

“You have been carefully selected based on your vast knowledge and experience, and I trust that you will drive the much-needed reforms in our higher institutions.

“Education remains the cornerstone of our development agenda, and your mandate is to reposition our tertiary institutions to equip our youth with the requisite skills and knowledge to compete globally.

“I urge you to bring your expertise to bear in revitalising the education sector and making our institutions centres of excellence,” Mutfwang charged.(NAN)