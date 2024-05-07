Mutfwang inaugurates 15 metro buses to ease transportation in Plateau 

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, on Tuesday inaugurated 15 80-seater luxury metro buses to ease transportation system within Jos and environs.

Speaking at the event in Jos, Mutfwang said that the initiative was part of his administration’s quest to meet the yearnings of the citizens.

The governor added that the initiative was part of his unwavering commitment toward improving the daily lives of the people.

He said: ”We have procured these 15 state-of-the-art MAN-Diesel buses, a move aimed at mitigating the costs of intra-city travel and providing a respite from the daily transportation challenges our commuters face.

”These buses are not mere vehicles; they are mobile hubs of innovation, equipped with the latest amenities such as Near Field Communication and secure card payment systems.

”We are ushering in an era of digitised travel, aligning with the global shift toward cashless transactions for the convenience of our passengers.

”Safety and oversight are the cornerstones of our transportation network, to this end, we have integrated comprehensive video monitoring systems with audio and video feeds on each bus.

”This measure guarantees the safety of our passengers and instills a culture of accountability and transparency within our operations.”

Mutfwang explained that the initiative would generate between 500 to 1, 000 jobs, adding that it would enhance economic growth and foster development across the state.

The governor promised that his administration would remain accountable and transparent to the people of the state.

”This initiative is about propelling our city into a future of prosperity and advancement.

”I want to reassure the people of our administration’s dedication to exemplary leadership, guided by principles of integrity, character, the fear of God and a deep-seated love for our state.

”We will continue to introduce initiatives that will alleviate economic burdens and elevate your quality of life for the greater glory.

”Our government will remain steadfast in its adherence to due process, accountability, transparency, equity, and the rule of law,”he said

Earlier, Mr Davou Jatau, the Commissioner for Tranport in the state, said that initiative was aimed at easing the suffering of the people in the area of transportation.

He said that the initiative was not with profit motive, but to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people based on the governor’s campaign promises.(NAN)

By Polycarp Auta