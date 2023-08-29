Mutfwang expresses concern over collapse of Shendam bridge

By Martha Agas

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has expressed concern over the recent collapse of a major bridge in Shendam Local Government Areas of the state.

Mutfwang described the incident as unfortunate in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, on Tuesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bridge which collapsed on Sunday after a heavy rainfall was significant in linking many communities in the area in terms of economic activities.

He said that some communities in the area would experience temporary challenges since the collapsed bridge connected them to access their farmlands.

He however expressed relief that the incident did not result in any loss of life and urged the affected communities to ply the diversion routes provided for temporary use.

According to the governor, he is concerned about the reoccurring collapse of the bridge built in the 1970s and stressed the critical need for quality execution of its reconstruction to forestall future incident.

He also spoke on the urgent need for adopting best practices in executing all government contracts to ensure valued added services to Nigerians particularly in the rural communities.

He assured Shendam people of government’s commitment towards reconstructing the bridge soon to enable them go about their personal and economic activities.

‘’Government is diligently working to address this predicament,’’ he said.

The governor also urged Plateau people to be alert to predictions of flood in some parts of the state.(NAN)

