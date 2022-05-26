Mutfwang emerges Plateau PDP governorship candidate

The former Chairman of Mangu Local Government of Plateau, Mr Caleb Mutfwang, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for 2023 elections.

Mr Bode Ogunmola, the Returning Officer who announced the result, said that Mutfwang polled 252 votes to defeat 13 other aspirants that contested for the ticket.Ogumlnmola announced that Chief Kefas Ropshik came second with a total score of 113 votes.The returning official stated that 604 delegates were to participate in the election but 601 turned up and cast their votes.Ogunmola said that out of the votes cast, 593 votes were valid while eight votes were invalid.“Mr Caleb Mutfwang having scored the highest votes is hereby declared governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau,” he announced.According to the result.

Alfred Damial came third with 92 votes followed by Dauda Gotiring who scored 88 votes while Chief Jonathan Akuns got 16 votes, Satu Jewun; nine votes, Shedrack Best; four votes and Bagudu Hirse; four votes.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four aspirants — Latep Dabang, Timothy Golu, Jack Pam and Vincent Nanle — had earlier withdrawn from the race.Mutfwang, in his acceptance speech, said that the beginning of the return of PDP to Plateau Government House has started.“I feel a heavy weight on my shoulders that you have trusted me with this leadership responsibility to lead us first of all, to victory in 2023. “I want to assure you that by the grace of God I will give you the leadership you desire. “We want to tell the people to have confidence in our party, the Peoples Democratic Party. “

We are ready to resume where we left in 2015, PDP left Plateau in a state of glory and we will continue where we stopped and by the grace of God, we will not disappoint you. “Let me say a big thank you to my fellow aspirants who contested this election with me. I want to say that this is a victory for all of us,” he said. Mutfwang thanked the former governor of Plateau, Sen. Jonah Jang for the exemplary leadership role has played in stabilising and keeping the party alive in the state.The governorship candidate equally thanked Sen. Jeremiah Useni and other stakeholders that played parts for the success of the primaries.(NAN)

