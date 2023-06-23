Mutfwang congratulates new NGE leadership

By Patience Aliyu

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has congratulated the recently elected leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

He congratulated the new leadership in a statement issued on Thursday in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere.

“I commend the maturity, professionalism and tolerance exhibited by the Guild during its election at the biennial convention in Owerri, Imo State, and I must commend the peaceful conduct of its members also.

“The Guild is the cornerstone and gatekeeper that shapes positive narratives of government policies and happenings that concern the Nigerian nation and its citizens.

“The biennial convention that saw the emergence of the new leadership is a milestone in the history of the pen profession in Nigeria.

“I recall with nostalgia the immense contributions of the NGE and the journalism profession to the growth and sustainable democracy we enjoy in Nigeria today.

“I, therefore, admonish them to uphold the code of conduct of their profession as their guiding principle,” he stated.

Recall that Mr Eze Anaba of Vanguard Newspapers emerged President of the Guild at the convention, to lead the new 16-member executive committee, which has a two-year tenure.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

