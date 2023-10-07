Mutfwang condemns murder of herdsman

By Martha Agas

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has condemned the murder of Ardo Adamu Gabdo, the Fulani leader of Panyam District in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, who was killed by yet-to-be identified persons.

Mutfwang condemned the act in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), Mr Gyang Bere, issued on Saturday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gabdo was declared missing by security agencies on September 24.

But his dead body was later recovered on Thursday, October 5, by troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) at Boi, a border community between Plateau and Bauchi state.

Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander of OPSH, recently told stakeholders from Mangu at a meeting that it had arrested three suspects in connection with the crime.

The governor, who condoled with the immediate family of the ardo over the huge loss, promised to support security agencies to fish out those behind the crime.

He urged community leaders and traditional rulers at all levels to support government and security agencies in their collective efforts toward a crime free Plateau.

”While we commend the efforts of OPSH for recovering the body of the murdered ardo, we want to appeal to all residents of our state to be law abiding.

”All criminal acts should be reported to security agencies for swift action.

”We are committed to upholding the rule of law in addressing all forms of criminal activities in the state,” the governor said.

Mutfwang promised to be fair and just to all citizens, irrespective of tribe or religious backgrounds.

The governor further reiterated his determination to introduce policies and programmes that would foster sustainable peace, progress and prosperity in the state. (NAN)

