Mutfwang condemns attacks in Heipang, Mangu

By Martha Agas

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, has condemned the recent attacks at Baton and Rayogot, Heipang District of Barkin Ladi Local Government of the state.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Gyang Bere, the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), issued on Thursday in Jos.

The governor also condemed the recent attacks in some communities of Mangu local government area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports gunmen on Thurday morning attacked and killed 21 persons at Batin and Rayogot villages of Heipang District.

The governor, who described the deteriorating security situation in the state as ”unfortunate”, called for collaboration between community leaders and security agencies to avert further attacks in the state.

He stressed the importance of peace and unity among different groups in the state, adding that such move was crucial toward steady growth and development in the state.

Mutfwang also appealed to security agencies to intensify efforts toward bringing the perpetrators to book.

”Security agencies have been charged to redouble their efforts and put an end to the senseless killings of innocent people in the rural communities of Mangu, Barkin-Ladi, Riyom and other parts of the state ‘’ Bere quoted Mutfwang.

The governor, however, condoled the affected communities and families of the deceased over the unfortunate incidence.

He also assured plateau residents of government’s commitment toward finding lasting solutions to the growing insecurity in the state.

Mutfwang further advised residents of the state to take advantage of the Security and Information center recently launched by government to promptly report security breach in their areas for immediate response.(NAN)

