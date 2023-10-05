Mutfwang commends GOSA Alumni for infrastructure development in Alma

By Martha Agas

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, has commended the Gindiri Old Students Association (GOSA) for their continuous contribution to infrastructure development in their Alma mate.

Mutfwang commended the association when a delegation of its officials and elders, led by the President, Mr Sunday Hyat, visited him on Wednesday at Government House, Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alumni, during the Boys Secondary School 70th anniversary in 2021, donated constructed science laboratories, remodeled dining hall and rebuilt the assembly hall in the school.

The alumni is a combination of Boys Secondary School and Girls High School, established in the 1950s by missionaries of the Sudan United Mission.

He thanked the association for sustaining the culture of giving back to the society which has helped in providing the requisite facilities required for learning in the school.

“Today, more buildings of the 40s and 50s are still looking fresh. it’s because of the spirit of giving back and I want to encourage us never to relent.

“On our part as a government, we will continue to look for ways and means of making sure we add value to institutions like Gindiri,” he said.

According to him, he desires to rejig the treasury of Plateau government to enable it make significant contributions to voluntary institutions and establishments in the state.

Mutfwang, also a member of GOSA, urged the association to support his administration and pray for him to enable him leave the state better than he met it in spite of enormous challenges.

Saying that some of the situation we met on ground are thoroughly unpleasant, the governor vowed: “We are determined that in all our affairs and conduct, we will have a clear conscience before God and men, and that is why we will continue to solicit your prayers,” he said.

He said that GOSA members occupy key positions in his administration which he described as a demonstration of the quality of investment given to students in the school.

He urged the association to resist being involved in maligning the image of his administration, but implored them to advise him on areas where improvement was required to meet the yearnings of the citizenry.

He assured the delegation that he would attend the annual convention of GOSA in November, which he believes would leave a legacy for the younger generation to benefit.

He thanked the delegation for the solidarity visit, saying that it has encouraged him to continue to pursue the path of progress for the people of Plateau.

Earlier in his remarks, the GOSA President said that the visit was to congratulate governor on his election and to encourage him to discharge his duties diligently.

He assured the governor of the association’s support for the success of his tenure, saying that they would continue to uphold him in prayers.

NAN reports that the governor was introduced to two Plateau youths, Patience Chuwang and David Tapji, who secured scholarship to study at Vietnam Maritime University.

He congratulated them for the offer and urged them to be good ambassadors of Plateau so that they will open up more opportunities for others.

He also urged them to be serious in their studies and assured them that his administration would support them in their academic pursuits. (NAN)

