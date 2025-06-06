Mutfwang celebrates Eid-Adha with Muslim ummah, seeks prayers for peace

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, has extended his felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in Plateau and globally, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha urging prayers for peace.

This was contained in a goodwill message issued by Mr Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Mutfwang, on Friday in Jos.

The governor urged Muslims to continue to emulate the spirit of sacrifice, obedience, and unwavering faith, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim, who was prepared to give his son as devine sacrifice to Allah.

He also called on the Islamic faithful to use the occasion to offer prayers for lasting peace and unity in Plateau and Nigeria in general.

While emphasising the importance of interfaith harmony and collective responsibility in building a united and prosperous Plateau, Mutfwang encouraged the Muslim community to work in synergy with fellow citizens towards the shared goal of a peaceful and progressive society.

“I appeal to the Muslim Ummah to seize this divine opportunity to pray for our leaders across all levels of governance, asking God to grant them wisdom, justice, and a deep sense of responsibility,” he stated.

“I sincerely extend my profound gratitude to the ummah for the steadfast support given to my administration, I want to assure you of my unwavering commitment to the peace, security, and welfare of all citizens.

“As you mark this significant spiritual event, I urge you to sustain the spirit of prayer and intercession for the continued peace and prosperity of our dear state,” he added.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, I congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the celebration of Eid Al-Adha.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on all citizens to join hands with this administration in building a safer, stronger, and more united Plateau that will stand as a model for the nation,” the governor stressed.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)