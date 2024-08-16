Mutfwang celebrates Chief S.D. Makama on his birthday

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has extended his warm felicitations to Chief Samu’ila Danko Makama, former Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), on the joyous occasion of his birthday.

In a congratulatory message, Governor Mutfwang described Chief Makama as an outstanding leader and statesman whose influence in political and economic spheres transcends religious, ethnic, and regional boundaries.

He commended Chief Makama for his dedication and commitment to public service, particularly during his tenure as Chairman of the National Population Commission, where he played a pivotal role in addressing population dynamics, supporting evidence-based development planning, and promoting sustainable growth across the nation.

Governor Mutfwang praised Chief Makama’s visionary leadership, commitment to peace, unity, and community development, as well as his dedication to the well-being of the people, which has inspired countless individuals.

He emphasized that Chief Makama’s display of empathy, kindness, wisdom, integrity, and selflessness in carrying out his responsibilities has earned him a special place in the hearts of many Nigerians.

On behalf of his family, the government, and the people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang prayed God to grant Chief Makama continued blessings, good health, joy, and happiness as he continues to offer wise counsel in building a peaceful and united Nigeria.