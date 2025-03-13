 Mutfwang bridging ethnic, religious gaps in Plateau –Group

The Plateau Patriotic Front (PPF), a socio-political group, says Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau`s leadership style is bridging political, ethnic and religious gaps in the state.

The Chairman of PPF, Mr Mani Imman, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Thursday.

Imman commended Mutfwang for leading an all-inclusive government and removing the dichotomy among different religious, ethnic and political blocs in the state.

According to him, Mutfwang should be commended for his purposeful and inclusive leadership which is being acknowledged within and outside the state.

‘’The governor’s commitment to infrastructural development across the board and policies that promote trust and cooperation among the people is exemplary,’’ he said.

He said the governor’s leadership style had also received commendations from Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Sheikh Yahaya Jingir, a fierce critic of Mufwang.

“Mohammed during a visit had applauded his Plateau counterpart for embracing the people of all faiths and ethnic nationalities across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones,“he said.

He said that Jingir had described the Plateau governor as a visionary leader, a symbol of tolerance, and a beacon of hope, and lauded his dedication to the welfare of the less-privileged.

Imman said that the testimonies of the respected individuals and the feelings among the residents of the state showed that the governor was on course.

‘’We urge him not to deviate from this good path which he is treading. As the governor clocks 60 years of age, we wish him all the best and pray for more blessings in the coming years,’’ he said. (NAN)