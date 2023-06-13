Mutfwang appoints Chief of Staff

By Martha Agas

Gov Caleb Mutfwtang of Plateau has approved the appointment of Jeremiah Satmark as his Chief of Staff (CoS).

The appointment is contained in a statement issued by Mutfwang’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, on Monday in Jos.

He said that the appointment was in furtherance of his resolve to run a responsive and people-centered government.

The chief of staff was until his appointment the Vice Chairman of the People Democratic Party of Central zone in the state and was Chief of Staff to a former Speaker of Plateau House of Assembly (PLHA).

Similarly the governor approved the appointment of the outgoing Speaker of the PLHA , Abok Ayuba as his Special Adviser on Legislative duties.

He also approved the appointment of Mr Alex Gyang Kundang as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor.

He directed that all the appointments would take immediate effect.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

