Mutfwang applauds Sheyin over appointment as NAN EIC

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, has applauded Mr Ephriams Sheyin, over his appointment as the Editor-in-Chief (EIC) of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The governor in a congratulatory message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), Mr Gyang Bere, issued on Tuesday in Jos, described the appointment as ”round peg in a round hole”.

Mutfwang, who expressed confidence in Sheyin, highlighted his intellectual prowess, teamwork, indepth managerial skills and exceptional qualities to manage the editorial department of the revered news agency.

”I join other well-wishers and members of the fourth estate of the realm in celebrating the appointment of Sheyin, as the new EIC of NAN.

”No doubt his impressive track record in the agency and journalism profession serves as an inspiration to younger people in the field.

”I want to urge the new EIC to uphold the virtues of integrity, honesty, and adhere to strong moral and ethical principles of the profession, particularly in the defence of democracy,”he said.

The governor called on Sheyin to leverage on his wealth of experience to shape the true narrative of the Nigerian story, toward upholding the core values of peace and unity in diversity.

NAN reports that Mr Ali M. Ali, the Managing Director of the agency approved the appointment of Sheyin following the retirement of Mr Silas Nwoha from service on Dec. 4.

Until his appointment, Sheyin was the Managing Editor, Editorial Operations, prior to which he served as Head, Lagos Operations, of the agency.

He had earlier served as the Zonal Manager, Jos Zone, of the agency before moving to Abuja Headquarters, where he headed the NAN Newsroom.

The new EIC was also at various times the Head of NAN Features and Foreign Desks, among others.

He was, earlier in his career, NAN’s District Correspondent in Wukari in the then Gongola State, before serving in similar capacity in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

In 1996, Sheyin won the Reuters Fellowship to study in Stanford University, California, U.S.A, and later went to Oxford University, UK, to study Environmental Reporting.

He also attended the International Institute of Journalism, Berlin, Germany, for his post-graduate studies.

Sheyin also attended the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he studied Literature in English.

He is a member of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and currently a member of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) Lagos.(NAN)

By Polycarp Auta

