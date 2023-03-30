Mutfwang, 24 Plateau Assembly members-elect receive certificates

By Peter Amine

Plateau Governor- elect Caleb Mutfwang, the Deputy governor-elect, Mrs Josephine Piyo and the 24 members-elect for Plateau State House of Assembly on Thursday received certificates of return.

The certificates of return were presented to the winners of the March 18 Govenorship/House of Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Plateau INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) Oliver Agundu in his remarks before handing over the certificates said that INEC kept its word of providing a level-playing field for all the contestants.

Agundu stated that the testimonies of the vast majority of Plateau citizens was a proof that INEC delivered on its promise.

The REC pointed out that the event was to hand over the same baton of accountability and responsibility to the winners of the elections.

“This event inaugurates a new chapter that beckons on all of you who receive certificates of return to also fulfill their promise to the people as we have done.

“We promised a fair, transparent, credible and inclusive election and we have, by the grace of God and support of the people goodwill delivered.

“I have, therefore, thrown a challenge to you the governor-elect /deputy governor-elect and members-elect for Plateau State House of Assembly to also deliver on your promises to the hospitable, lovable and good people of Plateau,” he said.

Malam Mohammed Kudu, INEC National Commissioner in charge of FCT, Kaduna State, Nasarawa State and Plateau, said that the event was in line with Section 72 of the Electoral Act.

Kudu stated that according to the law, any candidate returned elected must be issued certificate of return within 14 days.

Mutfwang, is his remarks, commended INEC leadership in the state for standing firm in spite of pressure to subvert the the people’s will.

The governor-elect stated that the leadership of INEC in the Plateau stood it ground and follow the due process of law and that was why they concluded a process that had led to rejoicing across the land.

According to him, there was no sign that the process was properly done, other than the response of the ordinary people.

“When justice is done, and seem to be done, the people will rejoice.

“There is no better testimony to what you have done than the spontaneous breakout of joy and rejoicing across the land on the Plateau and even beyond,” he said.(NAN)