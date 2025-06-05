‎MUSWEN greets Muslims at Eid-el-Kabir, urges political office holders to prioritize good governance

‎



‎The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has extended its heartfelt greetings to Nigerians, particularly Muslims, on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir 2025.



‎This was contained in an Eid-el-kabir message jointly signed by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, and Prof. Muslih ‘Tayo Yahya, President and Executive Secretary/CEO of MUSWEN respectively.



‎The organisation said “This sacred festival, commemorating the sacrifice and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), is a time for reflection, gratitude, and renewed commitment to unity, compassion, and service to humanity.



‎”We pray that Allah (SWT) accept our acts of worship, grant us His mercy, and strengthen the bonds of unity across our nation.”



‎It added that “As we celebrate however, MUSWEN expresses deep concern over the growing trend among political office holders who, rather than focusing on delivering good governance and addressing the pressing needs of Nigerians, are preoccupied by jostling for second-term positions.



‎”This neglect of duty undermines the trust placed in them by the electorate and exacerbates the challenges facing our nation, including economic hardship, insecurity, and infrastructural decay.



‎”We call on our leaders to prioritize the welfare of the people, uphold transparency, and fulfill their mandates with sincerity and accountability. The essence of leadership, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS), is selfless service and sacrifice for the greater good.



‎”We urge those in positions of authority to recommit to these values and work tirelessly to improve the lives of Nigerians.



‎”MUSWEN also appeals to all Nigerians to use this Eid-el-Kabir as an opportunity to foster peace, unity, and mutual support.



‎Let us extend kindness to the less privileged and work together to build a prosperous and just society.



‎”May Allah (SWT) guide our leaders aright, bless our nation with peace and prosperity, and accept our sacrifices. Eid Mubarak!”



‎