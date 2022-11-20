MUSWEN endorses Tinubu, presents bursary awards to 115 beneficiaries

By Akeem Abas

Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has declared the organisation’s support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

President of MUSWEN, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, told newsmen on the sideline of the 7th General Assembly of the organisation, held at the Islamic Centre, University of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MUSWEN, at the event, presented bursary awards to 115 successful beneficiaries, drawn from across the south-west states.

Oladejo said that their support for Tinubu, alongside others, was not based on his religious affiliation, but competence as well as his track records.

“MUSWEN has already made its intention known. We are supporting Tinubu to become president. Our support for Tinubu is based on his competence and track records.

“We can all see his performance as governor of Lagos and the state, till date, remains the number one most viable state in Nigeria, with lots of innovations,” he said.

Oladejo said that the choice of Kashim Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate was just a coincidence, urging the people to vote en masse for Tinubu during the 2023 general election.

Speaking on the bursary award, the MUSWEN president said that the bursary awards were presented to 115 beneficiaries for the first time under his administration.

Oladejo said that the number of beneficiaries would be double in 2023, saying that education was the foremost of all hurdles before the Nigerian Muslims today.

“It cannot be over-emphasised that education is the master key to overcoming poverty. It is only through education that our young men and women can acquire the skills needed to enhance their employment opportunities.

“I wish to assure you that MUSWEN will continue to focus on education/scholarship programme, including supporting entrepreneurship/empowering projects such as job placement and support for startups,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, Secretary to Ekiti Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, enjoined Muslims across the country, particularly women, to participate actively in politics.

Adubiaro said that participating in politics would avail them the opportunity to contribute to national growth and development.

She enjoined all to exercise their franchise by voting en masse for Tinubu and other candidates of their choice in the general elections.

MUSWEN Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman, Prince Bola Ajibola, commended the efforts of the presidency and other organs of MUSWEN for their cooperation in working for the unity, welfare and progress of our ummah.

Ajibola expressed gladness that the organisation had been successful in reaching out to increasing the number of corporate and individual stakeholders within the ummah and beyond.

According to him, there is no doubt about the fact that this is the best way to further strengthen the organisation for the benefit of the ummah.

He urged everyone to always remember the place of gratitude to Allah in their lives, both as individuals and groups.

NAN reports that MUSWEN is the umbrella body for Muslims in the six states of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo in South-West Nigeria.

It embraced all Islamic organisations, NGOs, League of Imams and Alfas, Muslim traditional and community leaders, title holders, Muslim intellectuals, professionals, business people, women and youths.

MUSWEN is also one of the main components of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and serves as the coordinating body for the office of the Deputy President-General (South) of NSCIA. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

