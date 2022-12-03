Mustapha Sule Lamido and the International Day of Disabled Persons

By Adamu Muhd Usman

December 3, was set aside every year as International Day of people with disabilities. The annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992, by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

It also seeks to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

Wow!!! Dr Sule Lamido is a blessed person, he is also an institution because of his wisdom, passion and uprightness to put everything in place for the people with disabilities in his state when he was the governor of Jigawa state. While this is a package for a country or nation to adopt, but a state governor implemented it and was successful because it yielded a fruitful result. Sule Lamido a man of wisdom.

The 2023 Jigawa gubernatorial hopeful, Mustapha Sule Lamido has an attitude of showing, appreciation, concern, encouragement, sympathy and care to the physically challenged persons was born in him he as well inherited such character and also emulated it from from his father, because when his father, Lamido was the governor of Jigawa state he initiated a special package where 100 physically challenged persons were selected each from the 27 Local government areas in the state and were giving a monthly security allowance (stipend) which improve their standard of living and also the programme or scheme reduced unemployment and halt begging on the streets across the state.

Because of the importance of the persons with disabilities, Lamido gave a chance to the physically challenged persons to aspire, contest on so many elective positions in the state. There was even a time when a state assembly member won election who is a cripple person during his administration from the state capital, Dutse constituency.

During his tenure, Lamido appointed a Special Assistant (S.A) on Physically challenged persons to give them sense of belonging in the state .

There were also laws enacted during his administration that mandated a free medical care and free education from primary school to all levels of education (university) for the disabled persons in the state. In short, the disabled persons are entitled to all the favour or advantage or opportunity given to any state indigene. They were even given priority or special attention in so many respect than the normal persons.

To this regard, …Santuraki will surely continue from where Sule Lamido stopped on this issue, because he has special, modernized and improved package for the people with disabilities. Yes, he has a fantastic plan to look at this issue critically, tactically and very holistically by the special grace of God…

Gobe ta Allah ce.

May God help us.

Adamu is Public Relation Officer Santuraki Media Team (SMT) writes from Kafin-Hausa Jigawa state.