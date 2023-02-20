Mustapha Salihu: Fresh twist as Adamawa APC Official, ‘ousted’ Ward Chair kick, say suspension null, void

There was a fresh twist Monday afternoon as State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress in Adamawa described the reported suspension of Comrade Mustapha Salihu, the North East National Vice Chairman as illicit and illegal.

The State Secretary of the Party, Dr. Raymond Chidama in a Press Release said faceless and unknown persons are being used by the enemies of the party to disrupt the glaring chances of winning the forthcoming elections.

While condemning the suspension of Rumde ward Party Chairman, Yola Local Government area by the party gate crashers, Raymond declared that their move as unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect.

“We advise faithful members of our party to disregard such publication,” Raymond said

Lending their voice and loyalty to Comrade Mustapha Salihu over the suspension ,the Chairman of Rumbe ward, Abdulkadir Abdullahi in a swift reaction to the purported suspension said the action can never be and it remains unrealistic.

He said that the Ward is peaceful and their relationship with Mustapha is cordial with unbroken party affilliation and as such no one will suspend Salihu who has been a good leader, a true party Man.

Abdulkadir in a press conference in Yola, at the ward party’s secretariat, summoned all other executive members who signed a register signifying vote of confidence in Salihu.

“In my capacity as the ward chairman of Rumde ward, I stand to say this is not true and can’t be possible because nothing as such ever happened.

“I’m therefore calling on all APC Supporters and loyalists to remain calm and peaceful to face the election coming ahead, he said