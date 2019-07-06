Mustapha, Kyari have pedigree to work in designated roles -Lawmaker

#TrackNigeria – The member representing Albasu, Ajingi and Gaya federal constituency  in the  House of Representative, Hon Abdullah Mahmud Gaya  has congratulated Mr. Boss Mustapha,  on his  re-appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He said  this  in a statement signed by his media office and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Hon Gaya  while describing the re-appointments of Mustapha and  Abba Kyari(re-appointed Chief of Staff)  as timely, urged the  re-appointed SGF and  newly appointed NNPC GMD to sustain their good work. He said  that the duo of Mustapha and Kyari will continue to complement the efforts of President Buhari in taking Nigeria to the next level.

The lawmaker believes the  President Muhammadu Buhari led   All Progressives Congress (APC)  federal government will continue to work assiduously to improve the wellbeing of Nigerians and to take Nigeria to enviable heights.

Gaya. added that the duo of Mustapha and Kyari have the pedigree to work in their designated roles and have the expertise to continue to discharge their duties and responsibilities passionately and diligently.

While wishing  them continued success in their roles, Gaya urged Nigerians to sustain their support for the President Buhari -led next level  administration.




