Muslims observes COVID-19 preventive measures at Borno Eid-el-Fitr grounds

Share the news













Muslim faithful, in Maiduguri and environs, on Sunday conducted their Eid-El-Fitr prayers peacefully under strict security and COVID-19 preventive measures.

The Borno government had approved the conduct of Eid-el-Fitri prayers to mark the end of Ramadan fasting, but under certain preventive measures.

A correspondent of NAN reported that security operatives were deployed at various designated prayer grounds in the metropolis to enforce social distancing, use of face mask, hand washing and the use of sanitisers.

NAN also reports that vehicular movements were restricted in the state capital for certain period, to avert any incident, especially during the congregational prayers.

Muslim faithful trekked long distances in some places to attend the annual prayers in the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Aliyu, told NAN that about 1,800 policemen were deployed to man strategic areas to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitri celebration in the state.

Aliyu said the personnel deployed also enforced COVID-19 preventive protocols and keep vigil against unsuspected threats.

He said the personnel also conducted thorough checks and screenings of worshippers before they were allowed into any Eid ground.

Some worshippers, who spoke to NAN, commended the Borno government for making it possible for the Eid-el-Fitri prayer to be conducted despite COVID-19 pandemic.

Bilyaminu Yusuf, a worshipper at Ramat Square ground, Maiduguri told NAN that this would enable Muslims to collectively pray for an end to the pandemic and security challenges caused by the Boko Haram.

Yusuf also lauded security agents for ensuring absolute security during the Eid prayer.

Ibrahim Musa, another worshipper at the Polo prayer ground, also commended efforts of the security operatives at enforcing strict compliance to all measures the COVID-19 in most worship centres.

Musa said that it would go a long way to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease and instilled discipline among people.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Borno, Laisu Ibrahim, urged Muslims faithful to pray against COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity in the country. (NAN)

Related