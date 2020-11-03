Muslims in Athens finally get mosque

The first Mosque in the Greek capital Athens opened after 14 years of wrangling and bureaucratic delays, local media reported on Tuesday.

Held amid coronavirus restrictions, the first prayer on Monday evening was modest and joined by only a handful of people.

A bigger celebration is expected to be held after the pandemic.

The opening of the mosque sends a clear message of democracy, religious freedom and respect, the government secretary for religious issues, Giorgos Kalantzis was quoted by Kathimerini newspaper as saying.