Muslims, Christians fast, pray for end to insurgency in Borno

Many Muslims and Christians in Borno on Monday embarked on a one-day fasting and special prayer for God’s intervention in the ongoing insurgency and other challenges faced by the people in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fasting and prayer is in compliance with an appeal to that effect by Gov. Babagana Zulum after a meeting with stakeholders including traditional and religious leaders.

This is the second time such fasting and prayer will be observed by citizens of the state this year.

A cross section of residents of Maiduguri the state capital observing the fasting and prayer told NAN that they prayed for God’s invention to end the insurgency.

“No sacrifice is too much for peace in Borno. We have suffered for years and will never hesitate to do anything for lasting peace,” a trader Habu Ibrahim said.