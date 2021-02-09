Muslim Sisters Organisation vows to end gender violence in Yobe

The Yobe chapter of Muslim Sisters Organisation of Nigeria (MSO) an NGO, in collaboration with UN Women, have embarked on advocacy and sensitisation to end Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the state. Hajiya Magaji Chellumi, the Amira (Leader) MSO in Yobe, made this known on Tuesday at a preparatory meeting on integration of gender based awareness and prevention of discrimination in Damaturu.

Chellumi said the project entitled, “Scaling up Gender Based Violence Prevention, Risk Mitigation and Referral systems for Service Delivery and Response” would begin in Nguru, Bade, Gujba, Damaturu, Potiskum and Fune local government areas. “In our advocacy visit to these local government areas, we met and enlightened traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders in order to end the ugly act in our society,” she said.

Chellumi urged parents and guardians to always be vigilant with respect to their wards especially their friends, whereabouts, and to report any suspected case of GBV to the authorities.

In his remarks, Yusuf Kagara, the GBV officer said that two focal officers were selected from each senatorial district of the state among other MSO local government staff to take the project to the grassroots.

Kagara enjoined all the project participants to remain determined and good ambassadors in their respective communities. (NAN)