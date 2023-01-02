Muslim scholars condole with Christians world-wide over Death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

By Hassana Yakubu

A Team of Nigeria Muslim scholars, headed by Mallam Gambo Barnawa, has condoled with Christians worldwide over the death of Pope Emeritus Benefict XVI on Dec. 31, 2022 at the age of 95.

The scholars extended their condolences when they paid a New Year visit to Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Angelical and Life intervention Ministry, Sabon Tasha, kaduna.

Barnawa said they visited Buru’s house to wish him a Happy New Year, using the opportunity to extend their condolence greetings to Christians all over the world over the demise of Pope Benedict XVI.

He said that the Pope was a noble, gentle, and kind person.

He said Pope was a man of peace, unity and harmony which made him unique.

“He spent his life praying and preaching peace all over the globe while promoting tolerance and forgiveness to all mankind, irrespective of tribe, culture, religion, race and ethnic background .

“The world cannot forget the contributions of Pope Benedict XVI preaching peace, love, tolerance and forgiveness among all mankind.”

Barnawa offered his deepest condolences to Catholics and other Christian clergies around the world who were inspired by his life of prayer and tenacious commitment to non-violence and peace.

He further said that Pope Benedict XVI “was a spiritual guide to millions around the world and one of the leading academic theologians of all time that the world cannot forget.

“I saw him in many Arabs and Asian countries with top Islamic scholars, Christians and world leaders preaching peace, harmony and forgiveness.

“The world would never forget him for his marvelous contributions towards promoting peace-building and inter-religious tolerance for world peace.

Similarly, an inter-faith specialist in Nigeria, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, also the President of Foundation for the Protection of Women and Children in Nigeria, joined world leaders to pay tributes to the late Pope.

She said that the world had lost a great leader, who taught many people across the globe the importance of tolerance and forgiveness.

Tijjani applauded the Pope for his massive contributions towards promoting inter-religious and world inter-faith mediation and dialogue as a solution.

She wished Christians all over the world Happy New Year and condoled with them over the death of the Pope.

She encouraged Muslims and Christians to always live in peace and harmony, adding that each and everyone should always remember that we were one family under God, “from Adam and Eve.” (NAN)