Muslim professionals treat 1,610 patients in Bauchi

April 20, 2021



-based religious group, Muslim Professionals in Da’awah (MPD) has treated no fewer than 1,610 for various diseases in Miya, Ganjuwa Government Area of state.

Chairman of group, Malam Yusuf Mohammoud, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said out of total figure, 79 were treated for cataract, glaucoma and short sightedness among others.

Mohammoud stated that about 1,531 with other diseases like high blood , diabetes and malaria were also treated.

He noted that drugs for the treatment and management of the diagnosed medical condition of each patient had been procured, adding that the treatment was conducted free of charge.

The chairman said a veterinary medical team had treated 1,790 livestocks including sheep, goats, cows and other .

Mohammoud stated that 30 dogs were vaccinated with anti-rabbies while other were vaccinated against Chronic Bovine Pleura Pneumonia CBPP.

He noted that the were treated at no cost to their owners.

According to Mohammoud, the group received a donation of N2.9 million from well-wishers and philanthropists, which enabled it to execute some of the programmes.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Bauchi Council of Da’wah was established in 1999, with no fewer than 18 affilliate religious groups.(NAN)

