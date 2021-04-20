Bauchi State-based religious group, Muslim Professionals in Da’awah (MPD) has treated no fewer than 1,610 patients for various diseases in Miya, Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of the group, Malam Yusuf Mohammoud, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said out of the total figure, 79 patients were treated for cataract, glaucoma and short sightedness among others.

Mohammoud stated that about 1,531 patients with other diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes and malaria were also treated.

He noted that necessary drugs for the treatment and management of the diagnosed medical condition of each patient had been procured, adding that the treatment was conducted free of charge.

The chairman said a veterinary medical team had treated 1,790 livestocks including sheep, goats, cows and other animals.

Mohammoud stated that 30 dogs were vaccinated with anti-rabbies while other animals were vaccinated against Chronic Bovine Pleura Pneumonia CBPP.

He noted that the animals were treated at no cost to their owners.

According to Mohammoud, the group received a donation of N2.9 million from well-wishers and philanthropists, which enabled it to execute some of the programmes.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Bauchi Council of Da’wah was established in 1999, with no fewer than 18 affilliate religious groups.(NAN)

