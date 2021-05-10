Muslim prayer group, NASFAT, commiserates with Pastor Adeboye over son’s death

The Nasru-Lahi- L-Fatih Society of Nigeria (), a Muslim prayer group, on Monday commiserated  with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his son, Pastor Dare.

Pastor Adeboye, Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God, (RCCG) lost Dare to the clutches of death on Tuesday May 4 at the age of 42 years.

In a statement issued in on Monday, ’s Publicity Secretary, AbdulHakeem Yusuf, said the group was shocked at Pastor Dare’s death.

He added that the group prayed that God would grant the family and the RCCG the fortitude to bear the loss and overcome it.

He quoted ’s President, Niyi Yusuf, as describing deceased Pastor Dare Adeboye as an energetic and dynamic cleric dedicated to the works of God.

The spokesman also quoted NASFAT’s Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, as saying: “ all came from God and to Him shall all return.’’ adding that the cleric prayed that God would comfort the entire RCCG family.

The NASFAT group focuses on youth, women and the elite. It has millions of members across Nigeria. (NAN)

