Muslim group, Fityanul Islam to launch fund for orphans Thursday

A pioneer Muslim group, Fityanul Islam of Nigeria (FIN), says it has concluded plans to launch an initiative that would cater for the thousands of orphans who lost their parents in the various terrorist attacks across the country.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the Deputy Secretary General of the association who is also the Chairman of the National Organising Committee, Dr Musa Muhammad Imam, revealed that the association was going to launch a special fund on Thursday, December 15, 2022 whose proceeds would go into building an orphanage and a skills acquisition centre in Zaria, Kaduna State, to be named after the venerable Islamic leader, the late Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass.

Imam said the launch, which was part of the association’s annual general meeting, would take place at the conference hall of the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja.

He said elections into the national executive council of the association would also hold the next day.

According to Imam, President Muhammadu Buhari would grace the event as the special guest of honour, while the vice-presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 elections, Senator Kashim Shettima, would serve as chairman of the occasion.

The deputy secretary general said the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been scheduled as the chief launcher while the Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja, Professor Ibrahim Maqari, would be the guest speaker.

He added that His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, would serve as the royal father of the day, while the spiritual fathers of the day are Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi and Sheikh Sharif Ibrahim Saleh.

The statement also said the chief host is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Muhammad Musa Bello, who would be deputised by Senator Abu Ibrahim and the APC gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani.

Imam said he hoped the Muslim ummah would grace the occasion en masse for its immense benefits.

Fityanul Islam of Nigeria (FIN) was formed in 1962 in Kano under the leadership of Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass Al-Kaulahi (rta) and has remained an active player in the propagation of Islam through its hundreds of schools in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

It also propagates the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, including peaceful co-existence, righteousness and pursuit of Islamic knowledge.