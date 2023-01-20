Muslim cleric lauds NDLEA for curtailing drug abuse

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Chief Imam of Nurul Yaqeen Jumma’at Mosque Life Camp, Abuja, Yahya Al-Yolawi, has commended National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for its tireless efforts toward curtailing drug abuse in the country.

Al-Yolawi gave the commendation while delivering his Jumma’at sermon entitled: “The Effects of Intoxicants and Drug Abuse: Special Prayer for NDLEA,” on Friday in Abuja.

The Muslim cleric said that since the assumption of office of the NDLEA boss, Retired Gen. Buba Marwa, the country had witnessed a drastic reduction in the incidence of drug and other substances’ abuse.

He stressed the need for religious bodies to champion the fight against drug abuse and its devastating effects on individuals, families and the society.

“ I will like to use this medium to pray for the entire NDLEA family and their boss, Buba Marwa, for his tireless efforts toward eradicating drug abuse in the country.

“May Allah strengthen him and his formidable team, empower, guide and protect them throughout the period of their noble assignment,’’ the cleric said.

According to him, Islam provides clear direction for every aspect of life, adding that protection of mind and mental ability of individuals is one of the five fundamental objectives of Islam.

Al-Yolawi said further stated that Allah prohibits alcohol and intoxicants for Muslim believers.

“Therefore, anything that affects and covers the mind and intellectual faculty of someone is regarded to be haram. Thus, use of alcohol and other drugs abuse is considered a major sin in Islam.

“Muslims are required to stay away from alcohol, as it is considered the mother of all evils.

The Muslims of today, especially the youth, are facing many problems and temptations that were not there before,’’ he said.

Al-Yolawi said advised the Muslim community to provide alternative forms of recreation for the youth, which could be community centres, sports and youth camps, where the youth can socialise in an Islamic environment.

The cleric also enjoined the Muslim community to encourage youths who were addicted to drug to turn to Islam.

According to him, there are many examples of heavily addicted Muslim youths, who have been rehabilitated by turning to Islam.

“Today, they are totally devoted to Islam. Allah accepts sincere repentance when one intends to give up the way of the devil and rather follow the straight path.

“Mothers have a very important role to play in the upbringing of their children. The whole community must work actively to rid the society of drugs.

“Only a mother knows the pain and sorrow of seeing her beloved child being a slave to the evils of drugs. Drugs destroy the dreams of every mother.

“We all have a responsibility to look after our youth and protect them from the dangers of social vices. Guard our youths and our future,” he said. (NAN)