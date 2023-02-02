Musings After 48 Hours with Raila Odinga, By Azu Ishiekwene

At first, he appeared to be the most unlikely candidate

for the task. After his fifth attempt at running for Kenya’s

presidency, surely Raila Odinga is finished, done. The

only thing left perhaps was how to update his memoirs.

But who needs nuggets from a loser who couldn’t put

them to use himself?



These were the thoughts that weighed on our minds as

we thought of inviting former Kenyan Prime Minister and

freshly defeated candidate of the Orange Democratic

Movement, Raila Odinga, to the 14 th edition of the

LEADERSHIP annual conference and awards.



It’s also interesting that since he narrowly lost last year’s

presidential election to William Ruto who framed the

campaign as an epic battle of “hustler vs. dynasty”,

Odinga has received several invitations to speak at major

international forums in the US and Europe. There must

be a lesson or two about his defeat that keeps the world

wanting to hear from his experience.



But the attraction for LEADERSHIP was even more. On

the eve of Nigeria’s general election, with its attendant

anxieties, tensions and concerns that violence could mar

the outcome – or worse, upend it altogether – who else

is more qualified to share valuable experience than a

man who was a presidential candidate in the Kenyan

general election in 2007, which claimed over 1,200 lives

and another election in 2017 which left at least 37 dead,

many more wounded and thousands fleeing their

homes?



Only last October, former two-term Kenyan President

and also contestant in these two elections, Uhuru

Kenyatta, was the guest of the Nigerian government at a

ministerial performance retreat in Abuja.



Unlike when he came on a state visit eight years ago,

Kenyatta made no public statements this time, leaving a

heavy cloud of cynicism in some circles that the man who

betrayed Odinga and paved the way for Ruto’s victory,

was perhaps delighted to sneak into Abuja, Nigeria’s

capital, like a thief in the night.



The press couldn’t get Kenyatta to clear the air. So, we

thought it would be a good idea to invite Odinga,

described as one of the most consequential Kenyan

politicians in the last three decades by Professor Femi

Badejo in his notable biography, “Raila Odinga: An

Enigma in Kenyan Politics”, to shed some light on the

cauldron of Kenyan elections.



I’m glad we did. My two previous articles on Kenya after

the October presidential elections leaned more towards

Ruto, because I felt strongly that the Odinga and

Kenyatta dynasties have run their course and that

perhaps Kenyan politics deserved a breath of fresh air.



But inviting Odinga carried its own risks, too. Just one

day before he arrived in Abuja, he held a huge rally in

Jacaranda, Nairobi, where he announced there would be

a series of rallies against Ruto’s government.



Odinga insisted that the government was illegitimate,

vowed that he would not be silenced, and likened Ruto’s

government to the biblical tax collector, Zacchaeus,

notorious for inflicting punitive taxes on the people. And

then the next day, he got on the plane and headed to

Abuja, with a six-member delegation comprising a

professor and a senator, to speak on “Credible Elections

and an Economy in Transition”.



If the topic sounded just right for Nigeria ahead of an

election foreshadowed by deadly attacks on voting

infrastructure, widespread displacement of populations

as a result of banditry, and economic chaos; it presented

different optics for Nigeria’s diplomatic relations with

Kenya.



Giving Odinga, the leader of the largest opposition party,

a microphone after his Jacaranda rally, was like providing

a foreign staging post for attacks on the new government

in Nairobi, still struggling. It could be seen as lending the

“enemy” a hand.



But it doesn’t matter. Part of why Africa has experienced

five unconstitutional changes in government in two

years, with West Africa as the epicentre, has been

because of shambolic management of elections and

political transitions, among other things.



The continent must grow beyond the rituals of holding

periodic elections, which are increasingly trigger points

for violent changes in governments. Africa has to find a

way to make politics work for a far greater number of

citizens who are currently either induced or indifferent

spectators in their own game. A good place to start

would be a robust opposition. That is why it made sense

to hear Odinga out. And he didn’t disappoint.



As we waited for him to join us at the welcome dinner in

Transcorp Hilton on Monday night, I wondered what he

was going to say. The Secretary to the Government of

the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, was present as were

representatives of the Kenyan High Commission, and a

crème of professionals and business people.



Just a few days earlier a friend had shared a viral video of

Odinga with me where the former prime minister ribbed

his audiences with a bitter joke about Nigeria. It was

about a Nigerian minister on a visit to Malaysia, who was

told by his host that 10 percent of the money for the nice

roads in Kuala Lumpur had been diverted to build the

palatial house where the Nigerian minister was being

hosted.



On the Malays’ return visit, he wanted to know where his

Nigerian counterpart got the money to build his own

palatial house, especially since the roads he had seen

were filled with potholes. The Nigerian minister took his

guest to the window, smiled and said, “100 percent of

what was supposed to have been used to build the roads

was used here (pointing to his palace).”



Yet, if you have read Michela Wrong’s “It’s Our Turn to

Eat”, you might forgive Kenyans for making corruption in

Nigeria the butt of their jokes. No matter, something told

me that out of courtesy, Odinga, a politician who

prefaces his speeches with jokes and wisecracks, will as a

matter of courtesy, spare Nigeria this time.



When the former prime minister and leader of the

Kenyan Orange Democratic Movement finally showed up

in the dinner room without airs, no fuss. He wore a

simple blue-and-white long-sleeve kaftan top over a

white pair of trousers and entered the room like the

regular Joe.



In my brief comments before he took the podium, I

improvised his Malaysian joke saying that he would find

Abuja’s main roads well paved. I added that while I

wasn’t sure that a kobo of the money used for the roads

found its way into the palatial hotel, I could assure him

that his host, LEADERSHIP, can account for the cost of

the dinner we were about to have.



He later told guests that the last time he was in Nigeria

was in 2007 as a member of the international observers

for the general elections that year and recounted how a

policeman who had flagged down his car insisted that he

looked every inch a Nigerian and admonished him for

flouting the restriction order.



And then, he spoke about the Kenyan election. He said

new evidence from the server which the Supreme Court

had denied access during the post-election legal dispute,

showed that over two million votes which could have

given him a clear edge over Ruto were suppressed.



“How can anyone live with such injustice?” he asked. At

that moment I surveyed the room and locked eyes with

the representative of the Kenyan ambassador. His face

was expressionless.



Odinga wasn’t done. He said he would not be silenced

and that he didn’t think it was too much not just to ask

for justice to be done, but for it to be seen to be done

and for the will of the Kenya people to find true

expression.



The old war horse that he is, the next day, the main

conference day, he deployed a tactical manoeuvre. Of

course, he expressed concern about more elections and

yet less credible outcomes, about state capture of

election management bodies, and the use of voting

machines to rig, Odinga left the heavy, pointed lifting to

his cohort, Akau Mutua, a Kenyan American professor of

Law based in New York.



Speaking off tempore, Mutua hammered the Kenyan

Supreme Court for obstructing access to vital evidence

and for its complicity in perverting the course of justice.

It’s only a matter of time, he said, before the

shenanigans would unravel. As Mutua said that the hall

erupted in applause and I spotted Odinga smiling.



“So, what are you going to do about the newly

discovered two million votes”, I asked him later that day

in his hotel.



“You wait and see”, he replied. “We’re building a

movement that will hold the system to account for its

injustice. How can there be another election until this

matter is resolved?”



At this point, I remembered what his father, Jaramogi

Oginga Odinga, might have said of Kenya: “It’s not yet

uhuru!”



Ishiekwene is Editor-In-Chief of LEADERSHIP