Musician docked for allegedly stealing 2 laptops, 2 cell phones

By Uche Bibilari

A 22-year-old musician, Muhammed Lawal, was on Monday arraigned in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing laptops and cell phones.Lawal, who resides in Gwako village Gwagwalada, Abuja, is charged with criminal trespass and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Mr Ibrahim Danjuma of Yoruba Mosque Gwako village Gwagwalada, Abuja, reported the matter at the police station on May 14.Tanko said that unknown person criminally trespassed into the complainant’s room and made away with his HP laptop valued yet

unknown, Deli laptop valued N31,500, Itel A56 cell phone valued 29,500.’

He said other items stolen from the house includes; Itel small phone valued N6000, charger valued N1,500, memory card valued N3,500, stabilizer N3,500, Philips pressing iron N5,300, bedsheet N4700, half bag of rice, N13,500 and tracking fee N20,000.He said the total amount of the stolen items was N99,200, adding that the defendant was tracked using the said A56 cell phone.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provision of Sections 286 and 342 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Onekutu Idenyi, in an oral application, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Idenyi cited Sections 158, 161 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 to back up his submission for bail.

He said if the bail was granted the defendant would undertake to abide by all the conditions of bail.The Judge, Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150,000 with one surety in like sum.Umar ordered that the surety who should reside within the court’s jurisdiction, must also provide two recent passport photographs.He further said that the surety must provide photocopy of valid means of identification.He said in default the defendant should be remanded in prison custody.Umar adjourned the case until Oct. 24 for hearing. (NAN)

