Music Review: Timi Dakolo starts off the year with a music video, ‘Take’

A Nigerian vocalist and songwriter, Timi Dakolo, has released his first project for 2020 titled ‘Take’, featuring popular Nigerian rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide.

Dakolo got his breakthrough into the Nigerian music industry after he emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007.

His win came with a recording contract with Sony BMG which gave his music career the needed boost.

The Pheelz produced track, ‘Take’ is a love song which embodies Olamide’s indigenous rap sound in a flawless way.

The singer in the new single talks about the love he has for his woman, noting that he is ready to give up everything he has for her satisfaction.

Indeed, the lyrics to the song are clear, relatable and understandable.

The singer also did a good job on his rhythm pattern and Olamide nailed it with his phenomenal rap flow which is commendable for the two music stars.

On the flipside, the song also has its own flops. The singer on the first verse gave the song the melody, lyrics and energy needed to startup a good song but unfortunately, the chorus could have been better.

A good chorus helps to sustain the vibe and energy given to a song from the first verse or hook but if the chorus is unable to do this, it automatically sucks the breath out of the song gradually.

Even after Olamide was able to add a little energy to the song, the same chorus was repeated. The lyrics to the chorus are shallow and rhythm sounded like a nursery school rhyme.

Also, the song suffers redundancy as the first verse was also repeated, making the song sound a little bit weary after the first two minutes of playtime.

The visuals to the song unfolds with Timi’s wife, Busola Dakolo, switching dresses while the singer and his friends watch her display several outfits.

It was definitely not an impressive video but the singer with his expressions was able to communicate how he feels about his lady in a unique way.

The video is decent, dramatic as well as entertaining. The music star is known to produce simple looking visuals with little of less craftiness; the newly released video also falls in that category.

Evidently, this record is not Timi’s best when compared with his other songs, especially ‘Iyawo Mi’ and ‘The Vow’. The song is average at best. (NAN)