Music Review: Lil Kesh’s ‘ Kowope’ battles shallow lyrics

Nigerian Afro beat singer, Keshinro Ololade, popularly known as Lil Kesh, ushers in the new year with a brand new single titled “ Kowope“.“ Kowope” which means “ Complete the money ” which he rendered in Yoruba language, is a song produced by highly skilled beats maker and producer, Runtinz..The rapper, song writer and CEO Yagi Entertainment, appears to be on a spontaneous speed lane this time, with amazingly nice beats, yet leaving audience without the right balance in Kowope’ s lyrics.

The lyrics “I’m all about my paper, I’m all about my bread, Sise gbowo gbowo nawo, me i no dey beg” lacks good lyrics, it only stresses on particular words like “kowope ” throughout the song.One could easily notice the energy but the lines are “pure flat”and monotonous, it needs a lot more to serve fans the value of their listening time.Lil Kesh on this record says his main purpose is to make complete money “Secure the Bag!”.

The song talks about the person of the singer “himself” and money, stressing that he has no other job than making money, asking people to work and make money.He says that he is making his money for himself. while people are calling and mocking him calling him dullard, explaining that he is living well without begging anyone for money.He also talks about Angels of grace and blessings , calling on them not to pass him by but give him blessings.

The Lagos bred singer started out well with a good push in 2012 when he rapped among his colleagues in Bariga, Lagos.He went on to release”Lyrically”, a single which became popular in university campuses in Nigeria.He rose to fame after releasing the hit single “Shoki” in 2014, the song became popular all over the country and outside the country because the song came with his unique dance style.In 2015 he was nominated for Best New Act at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.The versatility and musical style of Lil Kesh is similar to that of his boss and mentor Olamide, who raps and sings in his local dialect.

However, he was criticised for using too much obscene and abusive language and for failing to find the right balance in his lyrics, which he is battling with till now, he should find balance and good lyrics for his songs. (NAN)