Music: I still have a lot to give- Stella Monye

Veteran Musician, Stella Monye, says in spite of her long break from the music scene, she still has a lot to give to the world.

Monye, known for her hit song “Okomi Ye”, while speaking with the News Agency

By Taiye Olayemi



Veteran Musician, Stella Monye, says in spite of her long break from the music scene, she still has a lot to give to the world.

Monye, known for her hit song “Okomi Ye”, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday, said she still has her “groove on.”

She expressed excitement over staging a come-back in 2024 with the release of a single titled: ‘ He Prepared Me”

She said going forward, she intends to focus on dance and live shows to fully display her artistic endowments.

“I came back to the scene last year when I released a single but I want people to know that I still have a lot to give in terms of music. I have always had my groove just that I took time off due to my son’s medical condition.

“This is the time I want to dance, I was doing really serious things before. Now, I want to dance, I want to do shows. I want to show people what stuff I am made of,” she said.

The “Okomi Ye” crooner who revealed her determination to do more of inspirational music, said she is interested in working with some contemporary music artistes like Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Bnxn.

Monye expressed her admiration for Bnxn’s vocal talent, melodies, and songwriting, as she revealed her desire to collaborate with him on future projects.

“I will like to have a collaboration with him if he is open to it and others,” he said.

On her next musical release, Monye hinted that she would have a jazz version of her 1984 hit song “Okomi Ye” released very soon.

“This will be produced along with a renowned keyboardist. I have songs written long time ago which I will be putting out soon.

“I have a lot to do this year to catch up with where I stopped years ago.

“Before the break, I was into human right activism when I used to sing about the ills in the society and I also go on tours to represent Nigeria in various show. I intend to go back to all these,” she said. (NAN)