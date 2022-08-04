Mushin Council in Lagos State clears drainage to forestall flooding

By Kazeem Akande

Mushin Local Government Council in Lagos State began the clearing of drainages at Idi-Oro and environs on Thursday to prevent flooding.

Mr Emmanuel Bamgboye, Chairman of the Council said the desilting and clearing of blocked drains would be done in 11 other communities.

“The exercise is targeted at ensuring that all blocked drainage channels in Mushin are cleared to allow free flow of storm water.

“We are doing this to avoid unnecessary flooding which may lead to loss of lives and properties in Mushin community,’’ he said.

He explained that after desilting Isolo Road intersection of the Agege Motor Road, the team started clearing the drainage carriers linking Eko Boys High School and Martins Street.

The chairman said officials had been able to desilt and evacuate wastes stuck in the drainage channels for free flow of waste.

Bamigboye said surrounding channels would be cleared to prevent flooding at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and environs.

He charged residents to stop dumping refuse in the drainages to facilitate the fruition of government’s efforts at ending flooding which had always exacerbated gridlocks in the council area during the rains.

“We appeal to residents to stop dumping refuse in the drainages and gutters to ensure that government’s efforts at preventing flooding and outbreak of diseases will not be exercise in futility.

“Let us keep enlightening our people, especially those in market areas, to stop dumping refuse and wastes in the drainage and patronise government registered waste managers in their areas.

“The success of every government depends on the cooperation of its citizens. Let’s join hands with government to make Mushin clean and habitable for all,’’ Bamgboye admonished. (NAN)

