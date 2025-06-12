Musawa Urges Integration of Culture, Tourism into Nigeria’s Educational Curriculum

‎



‎The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has called for the integration of tourism, creative, and cultural industries into Nigeria’s educational curriculum as a strategic move to unlock the nation’s economic potential.



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎Speaking at the thematic conference on “Boosting Social Impact and Education in Tourism Through Innovation, AI, and Creative Industries in Africa,” the Minister emphasized that education plays a pivotal role in nurturing the tourism and creative sectors.



‎ “One crucial aspect that bears mentioning is education. Incorporating tourism and the importance of creative and cultural industries into the curriculum, particularly within the Justice School, could be beneficial,” Musawa said.



‎She explained that promoting culture through education would not only preserve Nigeria’s rich heritage but also encourage economic development through tourism.



‎ “Culture plays a significant role in promoting tourism, and tourism, in turn, can drive economic growth. By educating young people about the value of their cultural heritage and traditions, we can empower them to appreciate and preserve their roots,” she added.



‎Musawa stressed that a cultural foundation would inspire youth to explore careers in creative and cultural sectors, ultimately contributing to the broader growth of the tourism industry.



‎“One of the things I forgot to mention earlier on is the issue of education. I think if you bring down to base the education within the curriculum, within the Justice School curriculum, about tourism and about the need for young people to engage in the creative industry or in the cultural industry—because it is the culture that really propagates the tourism—and within tourism as well, that really will help. And part of that education is also for young people to go back to our values and our traditions and our cultures,” she said.



‎Musawa also highlighted hospitality as a core aspect of Nigerian identity, noting that traditional values such as respect for elders should be preserved even as young people embrace modern trends.



‎“This blend of old and new will foster a warm and welcoming environment for tourists,” she noted.



‎On innovation, the Minister underscored the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in tourism, while calling for regulation to ensure AI complements rather than diminishes cultural authenticity.



‎“AI can process information quickly, but it’s essential to preserve the authenticity and uniqueness of our creative works,” she warned.



‎To further support growth in the sector, Musawa pointed to the Creative Economy Development Fund, saying such initiatives are vital for empowering small and medium-scale enterprises and fostering collaboration between government, private sector, and cultural institutions.



‎In his remarks, UN Tourism Secretary-General Hon. Zurab Pololikashvili echoed similar sentiments, noting that the world still has a limited understanding of Africa.



‎“That’s why we’re here – to leverage tourism for security, culture, and peace. Despite 58 ongoing conflicts worldwide, tourism plays a vital role in promoting peace and understanding. Today, we’re combining education, innovation, and creative industries to drive growth,” he said.



‎Pololikashvili praised Nigeria’s immense cultural diversity, pointing out its 230 languages and cultures as a significant strength.



‎ “This diversity is a strength, but it requires support and investment to unlock its potential. Talent is abundant in Africa, particularly among young people, but they need access to resources like computers, books, and the internet to develop their skills.”



‎He added that progress had been made in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship but emphasized the need for sustained commitment.



‎“Tourism requires patience, hard work, and long-term investment. We’ve developed a 10-point plan to transform Africa’s tourism sector, and I’m confident that with collective effort, we can achieve great things. Let’s continue working together to promote tourism, innovation, and economic growth in Africa,” Pololikashvili concluded.



