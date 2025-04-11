Musawa lauds Nollyood’s ‘My Father’s Shadow’ for  Cannes Festival

Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy has celebrated blockbuster film ‘My Father’s Shadow’ for emerging Nigeria’s first movie to receive nomination

By Joshua Olomu

Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy has celebrated blockbuster film ‘My Father’s Shadow’ for emerging Nigeria’s first movie to receive nomination for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 78 years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musawa in a statement on Friday congratulated the film director Akinola Davies Jr. for scripting and directing the iconic movie.

‘My Father’s Shadow’, a film that chronicles the aftermath of the 1993 presidential election, was officially announced on Thursday by organisers to compete at the Cannes.

The 78th edition of the annual Cannes Film Festival is slated to hold from May 13 to 24 in Cannes, France.

According to the organisers, the movie will screen at the ‘Un Certain Regard’ strand, a prominent section within the Cannes Festival’s official selection that showcases films by new talents, ascendant producers and international cinema.

‘My Father’s Shadow’ is among the 2,909 feature films screened to curate its 2025 lineup.

The minister expressed excitement for the selection, congratulating the cast, crew, and creative team behind ‘My Father’s Shadow’.

According to her, the achievement is a landmark moment for Nigerian cinema and storytelling, showcasing the richness of Nigerian stories, the depth of artistic talent, and the beauty of cultural identity.

“This momentous achievement is not only a personal milestone for Akinola Davies and the remarkable team at Fatherland Productions led by the brilliant Funmbi Ogunbanwo and Wale Davies, but also a landmark moment for Nigerian cinema and storytelling.

“My Father’s Shadow stands as a powerful testament to what is possible when homegrown talent is nurtured, empowered, and given the space to shine.

“With a predominantly Nigerian cast and crew, the film reflects the richness of our stories, the depth of our artistry, and the beauty of our cultural identity.

“This Cannes selection is a ringing endorsement of the transformative power of Nigerian creativity.

“ It shows the world that we are not just participants but contenders—ready to shape the global narrative with our unique voice, vision, and excellence”, she said.

Musawa also commended Fatherland Productions for their African storytelling which has earned them a recognition by BAFTA and Sundance Film Festivals.

According to her, the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy is also expected to launch ‘Screen Nigeria’ as part of Destination 2030: Everywhere campaign at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

She said the initiative aims to promote Nigeria’s audiovisual industry and showcase the country’s creative talent to a global audience.

“You have shown what it means to carry the Nigerian flag with grace and brilliance on the world stage.

“As we prepare to support ‘My Father’s Shadow’ and its creators at Cannes through Screen Nigeria-our national platform for promoting Nigeria’s audiovisual industry, we are reminded of the importance of initiatives like Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere.

“Let this achievement ignite the dreams of the next generation of Nigerian storytellers.

“Let it reaffirm our commitment to creating an enabling environment for creativity to thrive, and let it remind us all that Nigerian art, culture, and talent know no bounds”, she said.(NAN)(nannews.ng)