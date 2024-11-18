Musawa Hails Chidinma Adetshina for Remarkable Achievement at Miss Universe

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa has expressed heartfelt congratulations to Nigeria’s Chidinma Adetshina on her outstanding achievement as the first runner-up of the 2024 Miss Universe pageant held at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico at the weekend

Musawa described Chidinma’s remarkable feat as a testament to her dedication, resilience, and passion for excellence. She said that Adetshina’s accomplishment not only brings pride to Nigeria but also inspires a generation of young women to strive for greatness.

“Chidinma’s achievement is a shining example of the creative and innovative spirit that defines our nation. She was focused and never gave up in her days of trial. We are proud to celebrate her success and tenacity, and we recognize the impact she has made on the global stage. Her commitment to empowering women and girls through education and advocacy aligns with our ministry’s vision for a vibrant and inclusive creative economy.”

Minister Musawa also commended Chidinma for her exceptional representation of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and values. Her achievement, she said, serves as a catalyst for promoting tourism, cultural exchange, and international cooperation.

“Chidinma is a shining star and Nigeria’s pride. Nigerians are proud to celebrate her success and recognize the impact that she has made on the global stage.

“As we celebrate Chidinma’s success, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting and empowering creative talents, particularly women, to excel in their chosen fields”, Musawa said.

As first runner-up, Chidinma won $100,000 cash, a 1-year lease on a luxury apartment in New York, a $3m diamond-encrusted crown and connections and contacts to kick off a successful career in modelling and showbiz.

125 participants took part in the 2024 Miss Universe won by Victoria Kjær Theilvig of

Denmark.