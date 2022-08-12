Musa takes over as new GOC 82 Division, urges troops to redouble efforts

By Stanley Nwanosike

Maj.-Gen. Umar Musa has taken over as General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, urging troops to brace up for more hard work.

Musa took over from Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who moved to Kaduna as GOC 1 Division, Nigerian Army.

He said on Friday in Enugu that he will build on the successes of his predecessor and solicited the support of officers and men of the division.

“We will restrategise and beef up security to increase the tempo, so that we can surpass what Lagbaja had achieved here.

“I will work with the commanders and seek their cooperation to see that all security threats are surmounted in the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR),” the GOC said.

Musa thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for the confidence reposed in him to be redeployed to Enugu after serving as the GOC 81 Division, Lagos.

He said: “I appreciate the outgone GOC, Maj.-Gen. Lagbaja for the innovations and successes recorded while serving as the GOC.

“I want to thank the troops for their sacrifice and dedication, but I must say that we have more work to do to stabilise the security of the Division’s AOR and deal with criminal elements”.

Earlier, Lagbaja commended officers and men of the Division for their unflinching support during his 17 months sojourn as GOC.

He said that the troops had been exemplary and professional in dealing with gunmen, secessionists and other criminals.

“I must laud your gallantry and commitment to ensure that the South-East and other parts of the Division’s AOR remained secured.

“I charge you all to extend the same cooperation and hard work to the new GOC for him to succeed as well,” he said.

Lagbaja also thanked friends of the Division and the media for their goodwill and support during his tenure.

Highlights of the event included the decoration of the new GOC with the Division’s signal and handing over of the Division’s flag to him. (NAN)

