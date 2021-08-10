Musa Baba assumes duty as new CP in Kebbi

New Kebbi Commissioner of Police, Mr Musa Baba Monday assumed duty as new Police in the .


DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, the ’s Police Public Officer (PPRO) stated so in a release issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.


The said Baba took over from AIG Adeleke Bode, who had been redeployed to Zone 9 Umuahia, , after his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).


He quoted the new Commissioner as pledging to consolidate legacies of his predecessor by strengthening the existing cordial between the command and critical stakeholders in the state.


He had also assured the people of Kebbi State of his unwavering commitment in ensuring the security of lives and property. (NAN)

