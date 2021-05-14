The number of home-based players now getting the attention of Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr appears to be increasing as four of them were called up on Friday.

The home-based players Rohr has invited include team captain Ahmed Musa of Kano Pillars and perennial call-up, goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa of Heartland FC.

Two players of Enyimba International FC of Aba, goalkeeper John Noble and forward Anayo Iwuala, also made the list.

Rohr, according to a list released Friday by Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has drawn up a provisional squad list of 31 players.

The players are for Nigeria’s international friendly game against five-time African champions Cameroon in Austria on June 4.

The game will take place at the Wiener Neustadt in Vienna, the Austrian capital, starting from 8:30 p.m. Austria time.

“The team’s deputy captain, William Ekong, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze were also called up,” Olajire said.

He disclosed that there was a first call-up for Portugal-based Abraham Marcus.

“Enyimba’s energetic forward Anayo Iwuala, whose tenacity and drive has helped the Aba-based side to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, has another opportunity to fight for a place and continue on his international footprints, following cameo appearances against Benin Republic and Lesotho in AFCON qualifiers in March,” Olajire added.

He disclosed also that the provisional list of 31 would be pruned down to 23 before the team head to Vienna for the clash with the Indomitable Lions.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Kevin Akpoguma (Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England)

Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosa, Cyprus); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Abraham Marcus (CD Feirense, Portugal).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars FC); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Sadiq Umar (Almeria FC, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England)

Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Simy Nwankwo (Crotone FC, Italy)

