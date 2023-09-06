Murtala Muhammed International Airport fire extinguished – FAAN

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday said the fire incident that occurred early on Wednesday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos was successfully brought under control.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection in Abuja.

“At approximately 0723 hours this morning, a suspected electrical spark at the baggage hall ceiling caused the smoke incident that was reported at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, located in Ikeja, Lagos.

“The source of the smoke was identified as burning lithium inverter battery installation at the basement .

“Promptly responding to the situation at 0730hrs, the dedicated fire-fighters from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the Electrical Department of the FAAN initiated immediate action,” he said.

According to him, the swift response and professional efforts successfully brought the situation under control.

Yakubu-Funtua said that the terminal building was promptly evacuated, due to the smoke that had permeated some areas of the facility.

“This is in accordance with our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of passengers, staff and all airport users.

“We are pleased to report that the situation is presently under control. FAAN is committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort.” (NAN)

